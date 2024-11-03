Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $524.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.92 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

