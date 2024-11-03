Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Shares of LSCC opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 426,511 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 294,290 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 993,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 256,405 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.