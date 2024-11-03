LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91 to $1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.0 million to $221.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.32 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.910-1.960 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

LMAT stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 343,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $101.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

