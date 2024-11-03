Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DRS. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 33.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 15.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 290,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.