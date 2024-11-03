Life Planning Partners Inc Acquires 1,213 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368,191 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $127,888,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

