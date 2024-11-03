Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

