Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,181,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,115,000 after acquiring an additional 431,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.