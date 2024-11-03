Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $487.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.80. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $360.30 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

