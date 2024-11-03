Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 433.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $295.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.86. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

