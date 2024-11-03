Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,556,000 after buying an additional 122,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,510,000 after acquiring an additional 733,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,705,000 after acquiring an additional 545,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,706,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,066,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,144 shares of company stock worth $66,184,385 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $165.10 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

