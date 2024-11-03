Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after buying an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

