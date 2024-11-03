Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

