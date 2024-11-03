Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $402,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $316.49 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.77 and a 200-day moving average of $341.51.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.29.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

