Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

TSCO opened at $266.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.71. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $191.38 and a 12 month high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

