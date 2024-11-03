Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after buying an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.
TSCO opened at $266.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.71. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $191.38 and a 12 month high of $307.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.
In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).
