Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

