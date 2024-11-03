Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU traded up $23.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.17. 3,874,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,116. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day moving average of $292.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

