Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Announces Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $319.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $242.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $133.99 and a 12 month high of $321.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.33.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

