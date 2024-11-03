Maiar DEX Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and $181,488.65 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,277.38 or 0.99938320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00052598 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000275 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $177,355.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.