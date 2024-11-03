Mangoceuticals (MGRX) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mangoceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $730,000.00 -$9.21 million -0.35 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.53 billion $61.83 million 14.05

Mangoceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -742.79% -44.75% -34.16%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mangoceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals Competitors 39 311 467 149 2.75

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 53.26%. Given Mangoceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mangoceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ peers have a beta of 3.71, meaning that their average stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mangoceuticals peers beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

