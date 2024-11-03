MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $56.32 million and $914,283.57 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,186.23 or 0.99909779 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,973.28 or 0.99602268 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MAP Protocol Profile
MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io.
Buying and Selling MAP Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.
