MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.39 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.750 EPS.

MasTec Stock Up 5.8 %

MasTec stock traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 0.73%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

