MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-3.750 EPS.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $138.87.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

View Our Latest Report on MTZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.