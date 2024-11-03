McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $116,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 433.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

