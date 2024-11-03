Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,974 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $31,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,147.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,393. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $339.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

