Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Scientific

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $100,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,400.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 251,106 shares of company stock valued at $236,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.