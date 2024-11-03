Mineralys Therapeutics’ (MLYS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.71. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.91.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.