Mineralys Therapeutics’ (MLYS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a market cap of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.71. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $206,463.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,122.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $145,972.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,108.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $206,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,122.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

