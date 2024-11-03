Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 26,042 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,042 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 5.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $41,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. 5,890,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

