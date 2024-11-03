Mizuho Lowers Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $41.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12,297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

