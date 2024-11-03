Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $833,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 5.2 %

MOD stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

See Also

