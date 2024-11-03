Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.85 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $140.84 million and approximately $44.85 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00033865 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,144,143,450 coins and its circulating supply is 915,508,157 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.