Morgan Stanley Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $140.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

