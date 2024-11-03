Morpheus.Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,850.46 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $37,850.46 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.26080526 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $45,979.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

