Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 185,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 477,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.83.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
