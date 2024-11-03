Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 185,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 477,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.83.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

