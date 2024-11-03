Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) CFO Adam D. Cutler Sells 7,421 Shares

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) CFO Adam D. Cutler sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $25,305.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,603.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

MURA opened at $3.46 on Friday. Mural Oncology plc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MURA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mural Oncology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mural Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.