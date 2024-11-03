Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 459316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Featured Stories

