Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 702,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Navient has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Navient in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

