NEAR Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225.23 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00005371 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and $225.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00034359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,218,551,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,218,367,917 with 1,217,816,612 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.77648616 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $185,393,227.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.