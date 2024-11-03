NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stake Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162,401 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $24,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 480,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,324,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after buying an additional 217,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 77.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 460,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 1,117,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

