NetMind Token (NMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.26 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 3rd. In the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002147 BTC on exchanges. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $60.26 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,181.18 or 1.00052444 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,079.58 or 0.99903347 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,192,358 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,073.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.51842847 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $3,073,461.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.