New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,730 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $41,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.506 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

