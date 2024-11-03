New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $39,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.