New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,730 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shopify were worth $32,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $78.99 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.03.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

