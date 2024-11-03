New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,300 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $44,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 84.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 65.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 831,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 329,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 66.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,405 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $37,244.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,874,979 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

