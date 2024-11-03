NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Raymond James cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

NYSE NREF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. 42,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,832. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.61.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

