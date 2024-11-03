Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.11). 228,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 306,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.50 ($5.22).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.48) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,586.21%.
In other news, insider Helen Hunter bought 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £14,881 ($19,298.40). 7.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
