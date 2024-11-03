Niterra (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Shares Up 12.7% – Still a Buy?

Niterra Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Niterra Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines and technical ceramics in Japan and internationally. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resistor cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

