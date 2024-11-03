Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $278,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.