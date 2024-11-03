Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Announces Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.8 %

NCLH traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $24.88. 12,222,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,283,719. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

