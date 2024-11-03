Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.88 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $78,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

