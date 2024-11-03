Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Washington University

Washington University trimmed its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the quarter. NU comprises 92.1% of Washington University’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Washington University’s holdings in NU were worth $142,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of NU by 207.3% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 84,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in NU by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,288,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,930,000 after acquiring an additional 582,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

